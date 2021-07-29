BharatPe to raise $350 million for $2 billion valuation, on path for ‘unicorn’ status: Report

Tiger Global itself will invest $100 million in BharatPe with participation from exiting investors such as Amplo, Beenext, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital and Steadview Capital among others

Tiger Global Management is looking to lead a $350 million round investment in BharatPe for a valuation of over $2 billion, which would make the fintech startup India’s latest unicorn.

Tiger Global itself will invest $100 million with participation from exiting investors such as Amplo, Beenext, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital and Steadview Capital, among others, a person aware of the development told Mint. Talks are at an “advanced” stage and the investment round is “expected soon,” they added.

The development comes ahead of the company’s plans with Centrum Group to take over the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, the report added.

The move was approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in June under on-tap licensing norms. BharatPe and Centrum will infuse up to Rs 2,224 crore ($250-300 million) in the bank in PMC Bank over the next two years.

The “in-principle” approval has been accorded in specific pursuance to Centrum Financial Services Limited’s offer dated February 1, in response to the Expression of Interest notification dated November 3, 2020, published by the PMC Bank, the RBI said.

The approval is under the general “Guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector” dated December 5, 2019, the RBI said.

As on March 31, 2020, PMC Bank had total deposits of Rs 10,727.12 crore, total advances of Rs 4,472.78 crore and gross NPA of Rs 3,518.89 crore. The share capital of the bank is Rs 292.94 crore. The bank registered a net loss of Rs 6,835 crore during 2019-20 and has a negative net worth of Rs 5,850.61 crore. The RBI superseded PMC Bank board in September 2019.

Earlier in February, BharatPe had raised around $108 million in a Series D primary and secondary equity round led by Coatue Management for valuation of $900 million.