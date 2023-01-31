English
    Economic Survey 2023: Bharat logs in 200% growth in internet users, India trails at 158% rise

    The government in the survey said that the increase in rural internet subscriptions also played a major role as a "shock absorber" in rural India during the Covid-19 pandemic when both businesses and consumer demand were impacted.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
    Microsoft stopped supporting its very first web browser, Internet Explorer, from June 15, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rural India seems to have outgrown its urban cousin when it comes to growth in internet subscription, finds the Economic Survey 2023.

    There has been a 200 percent increase in rural internet subscriptions, as against 158 percent in urban areas, between 2015 and 2021, said the Survey released on January 31. The government said that this was a great success in bridging the rural-urban divide.

    The Survey said that  the increase in rural internet subscriptions also played a major role as a "shock absorber" in rural India during the Covid-19 pandemic when both businesses and consumer demands were impacted.

    The government pointed out graphically that in 2018, the difference in the growth between rural and urban internet subscribers at licensed service areas (LSA) was negative, which meant that the increase in urban subscribers was more than the increase in rural internet subscribers in 2018.