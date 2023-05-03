Internet users in India set to reach 900 million by 2025: Report

52 percent of India's population are active internet users, according to the IAMAI-Kantar report.

The number of active internet users in India is expected to grow to 900 million from the current 759 million by 2025, according to a report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and KANTAR. An active internet user is defined as someone who accesses the internet at least once a month, and these 759 million people represent 52 percent of the country's population.

The Internet in India Report 2022 revealed that out of the 759 million active users, 360 million are from urban India and 399 million are from rural India. This indicates that rural India is playing a significant role in driving the growth of internet users in the country. However, it's worth noting that internet penetration in India is already at 71 percent.

In 2022, urban India witnessed a 6 percent growth in internet penetration, while rural India experienced a 14 percent increase. The report predicts that 56 percent of all new internet users in India by 2025 will come from rural areas.

Mobile phones are the primary devices used to access the internet, with 100 percent of the 759 million users relying on them. However, there has been an increase in the use of other devices, rising from 8 percent in 2021 to 13 percent in 2022. The most popular reasons for accessing the internet are digital entertainment, digital communications, and social media. The report also highlights a 51 percent year-on-year growth in social commerce, suggesting that social media platforms may become new destinations for e-commerce.

Internet penetration varies significantly among states, ranging from 70 percent in Goa to less than half of that in Bihar, at 32 percent.

Of all the internet users, 54 percent are male. However, the report indicates that female users are gaining more access to the internet, with 57 percent of all new users in 2022 being female. It is projected that the percentage of new female users will increase to 65 percent by 2025.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which revolutionized digital payments in the country, is widely prevalent, with 99 percent of all digital payment users utilizing UPI. Digital payments experienced a 13 percent growth in 2022 compared to 2021, with a user base of 338 million. Of these users, 36 percent are from rural India.