Best business books of 2019: From investing to the economy, check out good reads of the year

Good Economics for Hard Times, by Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo: The authors, who won the Nobel Prize for their work in development economics this year, tackle the most challenging problems that are plaguing the world’s economy head-on. The book relies heavily on the duo’s empirical research to bust myths and assumptions concerning immigration, inequality, growth, and climate change, among various other topics in a lucid manner. They suggest that the world is not lacking in resources, but consensus on our priorities, and that the right sort of idea will help us to bridge the disagreements and distrust that divide us. (Image: Goodreads)