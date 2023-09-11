Bengaluru private transporters' strike draws mixed response

In many places, protesters forcefully stopped auto and taxi drivers, and there were also instances of assaulting drivers and damaging vehicles.

The 24-hour transporters' strike in Bengaluru from September 10 midnight has evoked mixed responses till Monday morning.

Some 32 transport unions, including those of auto-rickshaws, taxis, maxi cabs, school bus operators, intercity bus operators, and goods vehicles, under the banner of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, are participating in the strike.

While there are fewer auto-rickshaws and cabs plying on roads in Majestic and the Central Business district, they are operating as usual in other places.

Passengers, especially those who reached the Majestic bus terminus and the KSR Bengaluru City railway station from other districts and states, faced inconvenience due to low availability of app-based cabs and auto-rickshaws. At Kalasipalya bus terminus, some bus operators began services but protestors stopped them after a while.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) saw an increase in riders and Metro stations recorded high footfalls. Aneesh Kumar, a passenger who reached Majestic, said: "I wasn't aware of the strike, and nobody was accepting any rides. So I am planning to take a BMTC bus."

There are also complaints of auto-rickshaw drivers demanding excess fare. In many places, protesters forcefully stopped auto and taxi drivers, and there were also instances of assaulting drivers and damaging the vehicles. At Chikkajala, protesters pelted stones at an airport taxi ferring passengers including a family.

Protestors deflated tyres of cabs and auto rickshaws on roads, and abused and roughed up drivers who chose to defy the strike call and report for work.

At Kempegowda International Airport, a severe shortage of cabs has been reported forcing passengers to wait in long queues. BMTC operated 100 additional Vayu Vajra airport buses.

Bengaluru traffic police and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) issued advisories due to the strike.

Private transporters will march from KSR City railway station to Freedom Park, where they will stage a demonstration.

While BMTC is operating an additional 500 buses, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to run trains every five minutes during peak hours (8 am-11:30 am and 5 pm-8 pm) and every six to eight minutes during non-peak hours.

Sources said that many private schools, especially those without their own vehicles, declared a holiday on September 11 due to the strike. Some schools have shifted to online classes.

Transport unions said they have been impacted by the Shakti scheme, a free bus travel scheme for women in Karnataka. They also demanded a ban on bike taxis as well as financial aid of Rs 10,000 each for drivers. Other demands include the establishment of a corporation to support unorganised commercial drivers, low-interest loans, prevention of white-board vehicles from ferrying passengers, scholarships for children of drivers, a ban on app-based aggregators, including private buses under the Shakti scheme, and action against finance companies harassing drivers.

