English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bengaluru flooding | Karnataka minister warns of Twin Tower-like demolition drive

    Bengaluru civic authority has begun a drive against encroachments. Experts blame encroachments of stormwater drains as one of the main reasons for waterlogging in the city

    Souptik Datta

    Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said the government would launch a Noida Twin Towers-like demolition drive to remove "illegal encroachments", as Bengaluru counts its losses after last week’s rain brought the tech hub to its knees.

    The state government and civic authorities are facing criticism as large parts of Bengaluru were inundated, with roads, homes and offices flooded, exposing the damage done by unregulated construction and lack of infrastructure in the city.

    Speaking during the assembly session on September 13, the minister said the state would raze illegal constructions across the city just like the Twin Tower demolition.

    Also read: Construction in Bengaluru unlikely to be affected by flooding

    On August 28, two apartment towers built illegally by real estate firm Supertech were brought down in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on the orders of the Supreme Court.

    Close

    Related stories

    The government would also take action against the builders or authorities responsible for permitting such violations, Ashoka added.

    Also read: Bengaluru floods will make builders more aware, unlikely to affect property prices: CREDAI

    "We have more than 690 encroachments in the city and we have already demolished three buildings yesterday at AECS Layout and removed the encroachments over the stormwater drain," M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, told Moneycontrol.

    Experts have blamed  encroachments of the stormwater drains, which channel the rain water, and water canals as the main reason for flooding, coupled with a changing rainfall pattern due to climate change. ​

    Lokesh said a demolition drive was going on at Challaghatta, Mahadevpura and Yelahanka.
    Souptik Datta Sub Editor at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Bengaluru #flood #Real Estate
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 01:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.