you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

BBB recommends 22 GMs for elevation as executive directors at PSU banks

This is the first major exercise undertaken by the Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the advisory body formed by the government for selection of candidates for top level board appointment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the advisory body formed by the government for selection of candidates for top level board appointment, has recommended 22 general managers to be elevated as executive directors at the various public sector banks.

This is the first major exercise undertaken by the BBB, headed by newly appointed chairman BP Sharma, former Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training. Sharma was appointed head of the panel in April after completion of two-year term of former CAG Vinod Rai.

The chairman and members of the panel have recommended to the Government of India 22 general managers for being appointed as executive directors in public sector banks (PSBs), BBB said in a statement.

The panel has recommended general managers Manas Ranjan Biswal, Gopal Gusain, Vivek Jha, Alok Srivastava, Hemant Kumar Tamta, Ajit Kumar Das, Agyey Kumar Azad, Dinesh Kumar Garg, Sanjay Aggarwal and Shanti Lal Jain for appointment as EDs.

Besides, Vijay Dube, Ajay K Khurana, A Manimekhalai, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Usha Ravi, P R Rajagopal, Shenoy Vishwanath Vittal, Atul Kumar, K Srinivasa Rao, Sanjay Kumar, K Ramchandran and Ajay Vyas too would be elevated.

"These recommendations are based on interactions held by the Banks Board Bureau with eligible candidates from PSBs towards appointment against vacancies in PSBs for the period 2018-19," it said.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the final decision in this regard.

There are already some vacancies at executive director level and some would be created during the course of the year.
First Published on Jun 17, 2018 01:12 pm

