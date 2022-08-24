English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    MC Explains | DICGC to pay depositors of 17 cooperative banks, experts say it brings no relief

    According to activists, a refund of a maximum of Rs 5 lakh won’t bring much relief to depositors

    Pushpita Dey
    August 24, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
    Shivalik Mercantile Co-operative Bank. (PC-ANI)

    Shivalik Mercantile Co-operative Bank. (PC-ANI)


    The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) said on August 1 that it will refund eligible depositors of 17 cooperative banks, including eight from Maharashtra, in October.  Moneycontrol explains what’s at stake in the offer.

    How much money will depositors receive?

    DICGC, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh on bank deposits. The DICGC said eligible depositors should support their claims through valid document/s of identity and a written consent to receive the amounts lying in their deposit accounts subject to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh, along with details of alternative bank accounts in which the amount should be credited.

    Why do the depositors require to be refunded? 

    RBI clamped restrictions, including on withdrawals, by depositors of these 17 banks in July because of the institutions’ deteriorating finances.

    Close

    Related stories

    MC Explains

    Which banks’ deposits are covered by DIGCC?

    Deposits at all commercial banks, including branches of foreign banks functioning in India, local area banks and regional rural banks are insured by DICGC. The body has also previously paid back amounts to the depositors of various cooperative banks.

    Out of the 17 cooperative banks shortlisted this time, eight are in Maharashtra, four in Uttar Pradesh, two in Karnataka, and one each in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

    Other banks include Ramgarhia Cooperative Bank in New Delhi; Suri Friends Union Coop Bank in Birbhum, Suri, West Bengal; and Durga Cooperative Urban Bank in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

    Co-operative Banks in various states

    “DICGC has not quantified the exact amount that will be assigned to each bank. They have just said that they will give a maximum amount of Rs 5 lakh to each deposit account. Now, they will do an audit and then decide,” added Vijay Mungale, an activist for depositors.

    What do depositors say?

    The offer by DICGC will bring no respite to the depositors, according to members of the Bank Depositors Protection and Welfare Society (BDPWS) and other activists.

    “They are cheating the people as they are not refunding the whole amount. They are not going to save the banks. They are finishing the institutions and cheating the customers,” said Vishwas Utagi, secretary of the BDPWS.

    According to depositors, many customers who had more than Rs 5 lakh in their accounts will lose out.

    “There is no point in insuring small amounts. Moreover, many times, the documentation process involved like KYC (Know Your Customer) and others make the process complicated,” added Mungale.

    “DICGC collects premium from each bank on entire deposit of 12 paise per Rs 100. However instead of protection of 100 percent of deposits, only up to Rs 5 lakh is refunded. The question is what happens to the depositors’ money beyond Rs 5 lakh,” said Utagi.
    Pushpita Dey is a banking and finance correspondent.
    Tags: #co-operative banks #DICGC #Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.