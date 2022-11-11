English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    BoB lowers home loan rates by 25 basis points to 8.25%

    At 8.25 per cent, BoB's rate is lower than that of the segmental leaders SBI and HDFC.

    PTI
    November 11, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST

    State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday lowered its home loan rates by 25 basis points to 8.25 per cent and also waived the processing fee under a limited period offer.

    At 8.25 per cent, BoB's rate is lower than that of the segmental leaders SBI and HDFC, whose new pricing is at 8.40 per cent, announced before Diwali and lasting end-December.

    BoB said the new rate will be applicable from next Monday and effective till the end of December.

    "Ours is one of the lowest and most competitive home loan interest rates in the industry now and in addition to the 25 bps discount on the interest rate, we are also waiving off the processing charges completely," HT Solanki, general manager --mortgages & retail assets at the bank, said.

    The new rates will also be applicable for those seeking balance transfers and the special rate is linked to the borrower's credit profile, he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We have seen a robust growth in home loans this year with strong demand across cities and consumer confidence driving home sales. We expect this discounted rate to give a further leg-up to the already high demand," he said.

    Last month, despite rising interest rates, SBI and HDFC announced discounted interest rates beginning at 8.40 per cent as part of their festive offerings.

    SBI is offering the discounted interest of up to 25 bps to new home loan borrowers, making the entry level rate at 8.40 per cent and the offer will run up to end January 2023 while HDFC offered new rates 20 bps lower at 8.40 per cent and is valid up to end of November.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Home Loan #home loan interest rate
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 09:02 pm