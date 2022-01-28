Bank of India customers facing transaction failures since system upgradation

Representative image

Some Bank of India customers have been complaining that they are facing issues with net banking, cheque clearances, and transaction failures. They took to social media to alert the bank authorities about the problems being faced, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The glitches are being faced by customers for the past three to five days, they complained, adding that the problem started since the bank had upgraded its system.

Bank of India had upgraded its core banking services last week. It was slated to be over by January 24, with the migration of customers being completed by that date. However, that was when customers started taking to Twitter to complain about net banking failures.

The CNBC-TV18 report quoted sources at the bank as admitting that the “minor glitches” were faced by customers due to the recent upgradation work. The sources have assured that the systems are functioning smoothly now.

Bank of India is yet to issue an official response to the customer complaints.