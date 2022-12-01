Bank of India raises Rs 1,500 crore capital via AT1 bond, oversubscribed by 12 times

The state-run Bank of India (File image)

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) announced on December 1 that it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through Basel-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds at a base issue of Rs 500 crore and greenshoe option of Rs 1000 crore.

The AT-1 Bond has been raised at a coupon rate of 8.57 percent per annum.

The rating assigned to these AT-1 Bonds by CRISIL is ‘AA Stable’ and ‘AA Positive’ by Acuité Rating.

The said issue has received overwhelming response -- from 47 active bidders -- with the bids amounting to a whopping Rs 6,367 crore, which is 12 times the base issue size.

The purpose of such capital raising was regulatory and for growth capital requirements. In fact, earlier, in June this year, BoI had said that it was mulling raising up to Rs 2,500 crore in fresh equity capital as it required to increase the public shareholding in the bank to 25 percent to comply with regulatory norms. At the time, the public shareholding in the Bank of India was 18.59 percent.

According to the Sebi norms, listed companies are required to comply with the minimum public shareholding guidelines.

The lender had said that it “proposes to raise fresh equity shares for cash as such premium up to an amount of Rs 2,500 crore in such a way that the central government shall at all times hold not less than 51 percent of the paid-up capital of the bank, whether at a discount or premium to the market price”.