English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Punjab National Bank, Bank of India hike lending rates

    City-based PNB hiked MCLRs across tenors by 30 basis points, while BOI raised the same by up to 15 basis points.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

    State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India(BOI) on Monday announced a hike in their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLRs).

    City-based PNB hiked MCLRs across tenors by 30 basis points, while BOI raised the same by up to 15 basis points.

    The MCLR with effect from November 1, 2022, shall be revised with the benchmark one-year tenor rate at 8.05 percent as against the 7.75 percent existing rate, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

    All other tenor MCLRs, from overnight to three years, have been increased by 30 basis points each to 7.40 – 8.35 percent.

    Bank of India's one-year MCLR will be priced at 7.95 percent from November 1, 2022, as against 7.80 percent at present, the lender said in its regulatory filing.

    Close
    All the other tenor MCLRs have been raised by 10 basis points each to 7.05-8.10 percent.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bank of India (BoI) #bank rate hike #banking #Banks #Punjab National Bank (PNB)
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 10:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.