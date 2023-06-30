Bank holidays July 2023 full list: Banks closed for 15 days next month, check details

The RBI places holidays under three categories-- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays July 2023 full list: Banks will remain closed for 15 days in July, 2023. Apart from second and fourth Saturdays, public and private sector lenders will be shut for Muharram, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birth anniversary, Ashoora and Ker Pooja. Eight holidays, as per RBI's notification, are state-specific holidays and the others are weekend leaves.

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual for customers. These holidays only impact branch activities.

The list of bank holidays in July:

2 July: Sunday

5 July: Banks shut in Srinagar, Jammu due to Guru Hargobind Ji's birth anniversary

6 July: Banks in Aizawl closed due MHIP Day

8 July: Second Saturday

9 July: Sunday

11 July: Banks in Agartala closed for Ker Puja

13 July: Banks in Gangtok closed for Bhanu Jayanti

16 July: Sunday

17 July: Shillong banks shut for U Tirot Sing Day

21 July: Banks closed in Gangtok for Drukpa Tshe-zi

22 July: Fourth Saturday

23 July: Sunday

28 July: Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar for Ashoora

29 July: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla for Muharram (Tajiya)

30 July: Sunday