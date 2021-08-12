Ayushman Bharat helps people in rural areas get access to medical facilities: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana has helped people in far-flung rural areas to get access to medical facilities, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on August 12.

Speaking at the virtual Annual Session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mandaviya noted that the scheme will cover 10 crore families by providing them health cover of Rs 5 lakh thus benefitting an estimated 50 crore people.

Commenting on development and growth of the economy, the health minister said, "Out of the many parameters of progress, one of the most important parameters happens to be the health of the nation's people."

"For any country to develop, it must be healthy. If the citizens of the country are not healthy, then the budget for development will go towards the cost of treatment," he added.

Mandaviya also noted that for the citizens of the country to be healthy, health services should be affordable and accessible.

Applauding the joint efforts of the government and the industry, he said that at the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, the capacity of Remdesivir injection was increased from 30,000 per day to 3,50,000.

Commenting on the implementation of the Jan Aushadhi Yojana, the minister said that in 8 years between 2008 and 2016, only 103 Jan Aushadhi Kendras were opened. He added that efforts have been undertaken and today, more than 8,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are open in India.

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a campaign launched by the government to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through special kendras.

Commenting on the imprtance of telemedicine, Mandaviya said, "Through the Digital India Mission, through e-Sanjeevani, the doctor can directly interact with the patient living in the village or far away; such a system is being taken up by the government through the initiative."

eSanjeevani is a doctor to patient telemedicine system under which anyone can seek medical advice and medication through audio and video.