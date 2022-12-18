Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission services inaugurated at AIIMS Bibinagar

It said Modi's vision and commitment to strengthening health services across the country is being showcased again with the inauguration of AIIMS, Bilaspur. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) services at AIIMS Bibinagar near here and said the new facilities will help in enhancing patient care and strengthening overall digital health ecosystem for the benefit of the people of Telangana.

ABDM is the initiative started by the government to digitalise health records across the country and includes QR code-based patient registration, Health Management Information System (HMIS), a software to manage data in any hospital including many digital services, an official release said.Mandaviya noted that with the help of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card, patients can access their medical records anywhere, anytime across the country.He also highlighted various initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government towards making medical education accessible to all by constructing new medical colleges across the country and significantly increasing the number of medical seats.The newly joined batch of MBBS students (2022-23) took Maharshi Charak Shapath administered by the Union Health Minister.Mandaviya said, "AIIMS is a prestigious institute and its reputation is such that people think if there is no treatment available here, then there is no treatment available elsewhere in the whole country." He reiterated that health should not be treated as business but is a service to humanity.Recalling how India supplied Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to rest of the world at the pre-COVID prices without taking advantage of the crisis, the Union Minister said it was in accordance with the principle of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.