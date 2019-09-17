Auto slowdown effect: Mahindra offers discounts up to Rs 52,000, Tata up to Rs 1.15 lakh

The Indian automobile sector has been witnessing a slowdown for some months now. Amid the ongoing slump, various automakers are resorting to discounts on certain models to lure customers ahead of this festive season.

Tata Motors and Mahindra are the two big names among auto manufacturers who have taken this .

While Tata Motors is offering a discount of upto Rs 1.5 lakh on a limited set of its models, Mahindra isn't far behind, with discount offers of upto Rs 76,500 on its product range, News18 reports.

Mahindra dealers across India have come up with cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, free accessories and complementary insurance schemes.

Both the manufacturers are providing a set of discounted options to choose from this festive season if you are also looking to bring home a new car.

Among Tata's festive deals is its compact SUV Nexon on which it is offering a discount of utp Rs 85,000 depending on the variant and region. Other than this, its entry-level hatchback Tata Tiago and the sedan based on it, Tata Tigor, will be available at whopping discounts of upto Rs 70,000 and Rs 1.15 lakh respectively. Tata Harrier, which was launched earlier this year, will be available with a discount of Rs 50,000.