MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live HedgTrading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

AU Small Finance Bank appoints former RBI deputy governor H R Khan on board

This appointment is part of the bank’s continuous effort to expand and strengthen its Board by inducting professionals with diversified experience across banking and finance, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank


AU Small Finance Bank on December 28 said it has appointed Harun Rashid Khan as Non-Executive Independent Director (Additional Director) on the Board, for a period of three years, effective immediately.

Khan is a former Deputy Governor and the Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has over four decades experience in Banking & Finance, Payment and Settlement systems, Economics and Financial Markets, said AU in a stock exchange announcement.


At RBI, Khan worked across departments including financial markets, foreign exchange management, external investments, banking regulation and supervision, IT transformation, payment and settlement systems, training and HR initiatives and financial inclusion.


During his RBI stint, Khan chaired the committee on rural credit and micro finance, which focused on expansion of banking network through the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) enabled business correspondents.


Besides, Khan was also the member of the committees on digital payments set up by the government and the RBI.


This appointment is part of AU Small Finance Bank's effort to expand and strengthen its Board by inducting professionals with diversified experience across banking and finance, the company said. 

Close

Related stories

AU started its banking operations in April 2017 and as on September 30, 2021, it has established operations across 811 banking touchpoints serving 21.3 lakh customers in 15 states and 2 union territories, the release said. The bank has over 23,400 employees.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #banking #H R Khan #RBI
first published: Dec 28, 2021 06:46 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.