AU Small Finance Bank appoints former RBI deputy governor H R Khan on board

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank on December 28 said it has appointed Harun Rashid Khan as Non-Executive Independent Director (Additional Director) on the Board, for a period of three years, effective immediately.

Khan is a former Deputy Governor and the Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has over four decades experience in Banking & Finance, Payment and Settlement systems, Economics and Financial Markets, said AU in a stock exchange announcement.

At RBI, Khan worked across departments including financial markets, foreign exchange management, external investments, banking regulation and supervision, IT transformation, payment and settlement systems, training and HR initiatives and financial inclusion.

During his RBI stint, Khan chaired the committee on rural credit and micro finance, which focused on expansion of banking network through the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) enabled business correspondents.

Besides, Khan was also the member of the committees on digital payments set up by the government and the RBI.

This appointment is part of AU Small Finance Bank's effort to expand and strengthen its Board by inducting professionals with diversified experience across banking and finance, the company said.

AU started its banking operations in April 2017 and as on September 30, 2021, it has established operations across 811 banking touchpoints serving 21.3 lakh customers in 15 states and 2 union territories, the release said. The bank has over 23,400 employees.