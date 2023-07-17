Ashok Leyland bags defence orders worth Rs 800 crore

Among the many contracts awarded to Ashok Leyland, the contracts for making the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4x4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6x6) are notable

Ashok Leyland, India's second-largest commercial vehicle maker, announced on July 17 that it has bagged a significant order worth Rs 800 crore from the Indian armed forces. Ashok Leyland is the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, the auto major mentioned in a release.

Also Read: Defence Ministry approves procurement of 26 Rafale jets for Indian Navy

Among the many contracts awarded to Ashok Leyland, the contracts for making the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4x4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6x6) are notable because they are prominently featured in the initial positive indigenization list announced by the Government of India.

Commenting on the development Ashok Leyland, MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal expressed gratitude for the trust bestowed in the automotive brand by the government.

"We are grateful for the trust placed in Ashok Leyland by the Government of India, and we remain dedicated to contributing to the country's indigenization efforts and self-reliance in defense manufacturing," Agarwal said.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Q1 PAT seen up 192.4% YoY to Rs. 1,260.7 cr: Nirmal Bang

Ashok Leyland will deliver the GTV 6x6 and the FAT 4x4 vehicles to meet the requirements of the Indian Army over the course of the next 12 months, the release said.