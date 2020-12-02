As economy rebounds, 2021 will be 'much better' than 2020: Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales increased marginally to 1,44,219 units last month as against 1,43,686 units in November 2019.

With the economic activities slowly getting back on track after COVID-19 lockdown, India’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is expecting 2021 to be “much better” than 2020.

The local unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. had reported a 1.7 percent increase in sales to 1,53,223 units in November. It had stated in its statement that it sold 1,50,630 units in November last year. Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales increased marginally to 1,44,219 units last month as against 1,43,686 units in November 2019.

With promising figures and economy rebounding, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s Chairman RC Bhargava expected that the retail sales in December to be “pretty good”. He cited the reasons as pending orders with its dealerships and sustained rate of enquiries even after the festive season.

"The pending demand has been very much in the forefront of what is causing the increase in sales. 2020 hasn’t been a good year. We lost the first quarter so I definitely expect 2021 to be much better than 2020," Bloomberg quoted RC Bhargava as saying.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhargava was a “little bit” surprised that demand has continued as many expected a drop after the end of the festival period.

"Now we are running at full capacity," Bhargava added while commenting on the operations which were hit when lockdowns were imposed earlier this year. Exports in November were up 29.7 percent at 9,004 units as against 6,944 units in the corresponding month last year, the company had said on December 1, 2020.