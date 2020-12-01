PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki sales increase 1.7% to 1,53,223 units in November

The company had sold 1,50,630 units in November last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 1.7 percent increase in sales to 1,53,223 units in November.

The company had sold 1,50,630 units in November last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased marginally to 1,44,219 units last month as against 1,43,686 units in November 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined by 15.1 percent to 22,339 units as compared to 26,306 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined by 1.8 percent to 76,630 units as against 78,013 cars in November last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however, increased by 29.1 percent to 1,870 units as compared with 1,448 in November 2019.

Similarly, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 2.4 percent to 23,753 units compared to 23,204 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in November were up 29.7 percent at 9,004 units as against 6,944 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

