Apple supplier in India begins manufacture of AirPods components for export: Bloomberg

Source: Reuters

A major Apple Inc. supplier has begun making components for AirPods in India - a significant step in the US tech giant’s push to expand production in the country, according to a Bloomberg report. The Indian unit of Jabil Inc. has begun shipping AirPods enclosures, or plastic bodies, to China and Vietnam, where the wireless earphones are assembled, the report added.

Apple is expanding its production in India to reduce its reliance on China, where US trade restrictions and Covid-related disruptions have made manufacturing more risky.

The India output has thus far been limited to the iPhone, making AirPods the second Apple product now partially manufactured in the country.

Apple has played a central role in the growth of India's manufacturing sector, with partners such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. producing more iPhones in the country for the latest generation than ever before.

US manufacturing services provider Jabil operates a 858,000 square foot (80,000 square meter) facility employing more than 2,500 workers in Pune, according to its website.

Apple’s latest India push comes as the government is working on plans to give financial incentives for local production of wireless earphones and smartwatches, the report added.