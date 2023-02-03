English
    Apple CEO Tim Cook bullish on India, says it is a "major focus" market

    Apple is putting a significant amount of energy to grow its business in India, says CEO Tim Cook

    Vikas SN
    February 03, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
    Tim_cook

    Apple CEO Tim Cook said on February 2 that India is a "hugely exciting market" for the company and the iPhone maker is putting a lot of emphasis on the world's second-largest mobile phone market, as the country emerges as a key geography for the future growth.

    "We set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year-over-year (YoY). So we feel very good about how we performed, despite the headwinds" Tim Cook said during the company's earnings conference call on February 2, without disclosing any specific information.

    Apple also witnessed "record levels" of people switching to iPhone in the country, Cook said.

    Apple is currently the leader in India's premium smartphone market (above Rs 30,000) in India and also led the country's smartphone market in terms of shipment value in Q4 2022, according to the market research firm Counterpoint Research.