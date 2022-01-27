MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

TVS Motor Company acquires Swiss E Mobility Group AG

With this acquisition, the TVS Motors is mulling at its expansion in Europe through a portfolio of premium and technology leading brands.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

TVS Motor Company on January 27 announced that it has acquired a 75 percent stake in Swiss E Mobility Group AG (SEMG).

With this acquisition, the TVS Motors is mulling at its expansion in Europe through a portfolio of premium and technology leading brands, including Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement, which were recently acquired, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

“TVS Motor has always been committed to sustainability and has been investing in electric vehicles for over 10 years. The increasing global focus on the environment and personal well-being is rapidly accelerating demand for newer mobility solutions, and TVS Motor is investing to drive this change,” TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.

Speaking on the occasion, the firm's Chairman designate Ralf Speth said that EMG complements TVS Motors' acquisitions of Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement. Adding on, he said that the acquisition will help strengthen the firm's commitment to environmental sustainability.

SEMG -- the market-leading provider of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region -- operates the largest pure-play e-bike retail chain M-way in Switzerland with close to $100 million in revenue. The firm has a prestigious Swiss  mobility brands portfolio and it combines its extensive physical network and ecommerce platform with two online platforms and 31 physical stores, resulting in seamless delivery and world-class customer experience.

Close

Related stories

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #e-mobility solutions #EGO Movement #Norton Motorcycles #Swiss E Mobility Group AG #TVS Motor Company #Venu Srinivasan
first published: Jan 27, 2022 05:07 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.