TVS Motor Company acquires Swiss E Mobility Group AG

TVS Motor Company on January 27 announced that it has acquired a 75 percent stake in Swiss E Mobility Group AG (SEMG).

With this acquisition, the TVS Motors is mulling at its expansion in Europe through a portfolio of premium and technology leading brands, including Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement, which were recently acquired, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

“TVS Motor has always been committed to sustainability and has been investing in electric vehicles for over 10 years. The increasing global focus on the environment and personal well-being is rapidly accelerating demand for newer mobility solutions, and TVS Motor is investing to drive this change,” TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.

Speaking on the occasion, the firm's Chairman designate Ralf Speth said that EMG complements TVS Motors' acquisitions of Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement. Adding on, he said that the acquisition will help strengthen the firm's commitment to environmental sustainability.

SEMG -- the market-leading provider of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region -- operates the largest pure-play e-bike retail chain M-way in Switzerland with close to $100 million in revenue. The firm has a prestigious Swiss mobility brands portfolio and it combines its extensive physical network and ecommerce platform with two online platforms and 31 physical stores, resulting in seamless delivery and world-class customer experience.

