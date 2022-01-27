MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance say to deepen cooperations in EV production

They will increase the number of common platforms for EVs to five from four, and by 2030 plan to have a combined EV line up of 35 vehicles, they said in a press release.

Reuters
January 27, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
File image: The logo of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi. (Image: Reuters)

File image: The logo of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi. (Image: Reuters)

Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors on Thursday said they plan to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle production as their two decade-old alliance positions itself to compete as auto markets switch to EVs.

They will increase the number of common platforms for EVs to five from four, and by 2030 plan to have a combined EV line up of 35 vehicles, they said in a press release.

The carmakers also said that by 2026 four fifths of all models made by their alliance will share common platforms compared with 60% now.
Reuters
Tags: #Auto #Electric Vehicle #EV #Mitsubishi #Renault #World News
first published: Jan 27, 2022 02:08 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.