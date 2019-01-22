App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | India's job market looks strong in 2019

According to the India Salary Benchmark 2019 report there will be increased demand for senior executives equipped with business and stakeholder management experience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hiring activity is expected to be robust in 2019, despite India going to polls later this year. According to the India Salary Benchmark 2019 report released by professional recruitment consultancy Michael Page there will be increased demand for senior executives equipped with business and stakeholder management experience.

As Indian businesses focus their efforts on professionalising operations, demand for talent in business partnering functions such as human resources, finance and legal would rise.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran discusses how the Indian jobs market could pan out this year with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #pharma companies #Reporter’s Take #salary hike #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.