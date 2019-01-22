Reporter's Take | India's job market looks strong in 2019

Hiring activity is expected to be robust in 2019, despite India going to polls later this year. According to the India Salary Benchmark 2019 report released by professional recruitment consultancy Michael Page there will be increased demand for senior executives equipped with business and stakeholder management experience.

As Indian businesses focus their efforts on professionalising operations, demand for talent in business partnering functions such as human resources, finance and legal would rise.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran discusses how the Indian jobs market could pan out this year with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy.