English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Narayana Hrudayalaya to buy healthcare provider in Cayman Islands for $5 million

    The acquisition will enable HCCI to expand its healthcare business in Cayman Island into ENT specialty, the hospital chain said in a regulatory filing

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
    Narayana Hrudayalaya

    Narayana Hrudayalaya

    Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited (Narayana Health) on October 14 said that its wholly owned subsidiary in Cayman Islans, Health City Cayman Islands Ltd. (HCCI), has entered into a share purchase agreement to to buy ENT in Cayman Ltd. (EICL), a resident company providing complete diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions for $5 million.

    The acquisition will enable HCCI to expand its healthcare business in Cayman Island into ENT specialty, the hospital chain said in a regulatory filing.

    It is is subject to requisite approvals/consents from relevant authorities under the applicable laws of Cayman Islands. HCCI and EICL shall agree on a completion date post satisfaction of all conditions precedent, Narayana Health added.

    As per the statement, ENT in Cayman Limited is an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) medical practice incorporated in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and offers Otolaryngology, Audiology and Speech Therapy services in Cayman Islands. The company has had revenues of $1.98 million, $2.17 million and $3.05 million in the last three years (2019-2021).

    Meanwhile, Narayana Hrudayalaya shares on October 14 closed 2.18 percent higher at Rs 730 apiece on the BSE.

    Close

    Related stories

    In 2018, Narayana Hrudayalaya completed the acquisition of Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) in the Caribbean Islands.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cayman Islands #Narayana Health #Narayana Hrudayalaya
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 07:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.