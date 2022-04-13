English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Arkam Ventures announces final close of maiden fund at $106 million

    The fund invests in pre-series A to Series B companies with investments in the range of Rs 10-20 crore and its portfolio includes startups such as Smallcase, Krazybee, Jar, Smart staff, Jai Kisan and Signzy.

    Priyanka Iyer
    April 13, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

    Early-stage fund Arkam Ventures announced the close of its maiden fund at $106 million on April 13. The company said the fund was oversubscribed, and has so far invested in twelve companies with a focus on technology innovation for 'Middle India'.

    Large institutional investors in the fund include British International Investment Plc, Nippon India Digital Innovation, Evolvence Group, a global fund of funds, a large US endowment, Capria, and SIDBI.

    Early backers include large family offices and startup founders such as Info-Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Flipkart founder Binny Bansal, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow.

    Led by partners Rahul Chandra and Bala Srinivasa, Arkam has invested in companies such as Smallcase, Krazybee, Jar, Smart staff, Jai Kisan, Signzy, SpotDraft, Wint Wealth, Invact, Mudrex, BestDoc and Jumbotail. Seven of these twelve companies have already raised follow-up rounds at significant mark-ups since the original Arkam investment, the company said in a statement.

    The fund invests in pre-series A to Series B companies with investments in the range of Rs 10-20 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Chandra said in a statement, "At Arkam, we invest significant time with our founders to help lay the foundation for growth in the company’s formative years. Our goal is to strengthen this position of being the partner of choice by continuing to be a high-value contributor to the founder’s journey."

    "We are a thesis-driven firm and have a shared vision with each of our portfolio companies. We feel fortunate to be partnering with some of the best teams building new Middle India digital categories or innovating with digital infrastructure that can address the needs of millions of Indians. Each of these companies combines unique insights into a complex problem with a disruptive technology solution that paves the way to large and profitable businesses," Srinivasa said in a statement.

    Chandra was previously co-founder at Helion Ventures, where he backed over a dozen start-ups across three funds and was involved in the journeys of companies such as Equitas (IPO), Spandana (IPO), SMS Gupshup, Shubham Housing, MoEngage, UnitedLex (Acquired), LetsBuy (Flipkart) and Toppr (Byju’s).

    Srinivasa was previously a Partner at Kalaari Capital where he was involved with start-ups like Upstox, Jumbotail, Credit Vidya, and Mettl across areas such as lending, mobile brokerage, and credit scoring, food/grocery and skilling.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Priyanka Iyer
    Tags: #Arkam Ventures #startup investment #venture fund
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 07:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.