App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allow foreign ownership of real estate, agri land: Saudi-India Business Council

Saudi India Business Council's Kamil S Al-Munajjed said this would lead to investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars in commercial and residential properties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saudi Arabia wants a pie of India's real estate sector and wants the government to allow foreign investment in it.

Kamil S Al-Munajjed, chairman of Saudi-India Business Council, told The Economic Times that this would lead to investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars in properties.

The Middle-Eastern country also wants the Centre to tweak laws so that Saudis can own agricultural land to lend a hand in firming up food security and reducing the dependence of oil, he said.

Before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to India, Al-Munajjed told the newspaper that firms from both countries may increase direct businesses, instead of going through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or Mauritius to dodge legal issues.

related news

"Wherever we go, we like to buy real estate for personal use or business. India forbids that for non-residents. This is one of the issues we are discussing, including agricultural land. We will not invest in infra projects as that is for the government. For the private sector in Saudi Arabia, real estate is the business," he said.

Managing partner of real estate and construction firm Urjuan Property Developers, Al-Munajjed said that nearly 400-500 Indian companies were active in Saudi, as the Crown Prince has loosened legal issues around entrepreneurship.

One of the largest supermarket chains in Riyadh is run by an Indian. "He had a Saudi sponsor. Two years ago he bought 100 percent of the business," he added.

On the other hand, about 50 Saudi companies operate in India directly, even though the unofficial number may be in the hundreds. "Legally they are incorporated under a UAE or Mauritius entity. With reforms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has changed. What he did was amazing. Businesses are undeclared due to tax reasons but now after changes, things are much clearer," Al-Munajjed said.

When asked about the impact of the Pulwama attack on businesses of the countries involved, he said that Riyadh strongly condemned terrorism.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Business #India #Mohammed bin Salman #Narendra Modi #Real Estate #Saudi Arabia

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.