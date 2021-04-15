Air India on CEO hunt for three units: Report

Air India, which is to be privatised, is looking for chief executive officers (CEOs) to take charge of three of its subsidiaries—Air India Air Transport Services (AIASL), Air India Engineering Services (AIESL), and Alliance Air Aviation.

The last date to submit applications for the positions is May 3, Mint reported, citing a notification from the airline's general manager, personnel.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

AIASL is the ground-handling unit, AIESL is responsible for maintenance, repair and overhaul, and Alliance Air is a regional airline.

"Permanent serving employees of Air India Limited and its subsidiary companies, who fulfil the notified eligibility criteria are eligible to apply," the notification said.

Moneycontrol has reported that the Centre expects to privatise the flag carrier at a much lower valuation than what it was hoping for before the pandemic.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on March 26 that he expected financial bids for debt-laden Air India to come in within 64 days. He said there was no choice but to privatise or close down the airline.

New agency PTI has reported that the disinvestment process is likely to conclude by September.