    Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company - SBICAP Trustee

    Reuters
    February 11, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
    Three Adani group companies have pledged shares for lenders to the Indian conglomerate's flagship Adani Enterprises, which pulled a $2.5 billion share sale during a recent market rout, the debt trustee firm said.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee Co, the firm, a unit of India's biggest state lender, State Bank of India, said in a February 10 filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

    The Adani group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, has lost more than $100 billion in market value since January 24, when a U.S. short seller issued a scathing report on the apples-to-airports conglomerate.

    Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens. The conglomerate has rejected the firm's findings and denied any wrongdoing.