    Moody's changes Adani Green outlook to negative from stable

    Moody's took ratings action on eight Adani Group companies, retaining a stable outlook of four and changing the status to negative for four others.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    Moody's Investors Service on February 10 affirmed the ratings on eight Adani Group companies, including Adani Green. Moody’s has changed the outlook of four Adani Group companies to negative from stable while maintaining the stable outlook on the four other companies.

    This development comes amid the Adani Group market rout following the release of the controversial Hindenburg report.

    The Moody’s outlook for Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL); Adani Green Energy Restricted Group (AGEL RG-1) comprising Adani Green Energy (UP) Limited, Parampujya Solar Energy Private Limited, Prayatna Developers Private Limited; Adani Transmission Step-One Limited (ATSOL); and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), were changed to negative from stable.

    The four Adani Group companies whose ratings were maintained as stable by Moody’s are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ); Adani International Container Terminal Private Ltd (AICTPL); Adani Green Energy Restricted Group (AGEL RG-2) comprising Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) Private Limited, Kodangal Solar Parks Private Limited, Adani Renewable Energy (Rj) Limited; and Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1 (ATL RG1) comprising Barmer Power Transmission Service Limited, Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Ltd, Sipat Transmission Limited, Thar Power Transmission Service Limited, Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited, and Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Limited.