    Adani-Hindenburg row: What is short selling and why is it in news?

    The contentious issue of short selling has been in the news since Hindenburg Research published a report last week on Adani Group and its alleged accounting fraud.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
    The downward revision in the outlook on the ratings of the two companies comes after the entire Adani group was plunged into a crisis following a report by US-based Hindenburg Research, which alleged gaps in the group's financials, high debt burden, and overvaluation

    The contentious issue of short selling has been in the news since Hindenburg Research published a report last week on Adani Group and its alleged accounting fraud. Since the release of the Hindenburg report on January 24, the Adani Group has erased around $117 billion market cap, one of the worst in history.

    The Hindenburg report accused Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” – charges that the group denies. Nevertheless, stocks of the group’s many companies have crashed since the report was released and affected the personal net worth of group founder Gautam Adani, who is no longer the richest man in Asia as per the Forbes real-time billionaires list.

    What complicates the Adani-Hindenburg issue is the fact that Hindenburg Research is not merely a research firm. It’s an “activist short seller” that stands to gain financially from the fall in Adani’s stock price.

    What is short selling and how does it benefit Hindenburg Research?