Active COVID-19 cases in India under 2 lakh second day in a row

India has reported 15,102 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a tad higher than the previous day but the number of active cases continued to fall. This is the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded under 20,000 fresh daily infections.

The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,28,67,031.

A total of 278 COVID-19 deaths were also logged, taking the official toll of fatalities due to the infectious disease to 5,12,622. Kerala, meanwhile, continued to report backlog deaths as part of its data reconciliation exercise and registered 39 backlog deaths.

The state also recorded the highest, 91, deaths in India in a day, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka which reported 47 and 29 fatalities respectively.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country stands at 1,64,522—9.1 percent lower than the previous day. The active cases now comprise 0.42 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The daily test positivity rate in India which was 1.24 percent on February 21 grew marginally in the last 24 hours to stand at 1.28 percent while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate came down to 1.80 percent.

As the states cumulatively registered 31,377 recoveries in the last 24 hours, it raised the total recoveries to 4,21,89,887 and the recovery rate reached 98.42 percent.

The health ministry said that a total of 76.24 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 11,83,438 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 176.19 crore vaccine doses have also been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus, as per the details shared.