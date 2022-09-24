PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G services in India on October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 5G services in the country at India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan on 1 October.



In a tweet, the National Broadband Mission, under Ministry of Communications, said, "Taking India’s digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia’s largest technology exhibition."

Subsequently, on the official website of India Mobile Congress, it was stated that the inauguration of the event and launch of 5G services will be done by PM Modi.

India Mobile Congress (IMC), which claims to be the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, is jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). IMC 2022, planned from October 1-4, will focus on “the evolution path of existing technology and what it holds for businesses and individuals for the future through meaningful dialogues”.

Earlier, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated that India is gearing up for the roll out of 5G services by October. He had also added that 5G services will be scaled up after launch and should reach every part of the country in the next two to three years.

PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech, spoke on 5G and said that the service would offer 10 times faster speeds and would soon start in India. Indian villages would get access to optical fibre and soon the internet would reach the remotest part of the country, he further stated.

In terms of speed, the thumb rule for 5G is 100 Mbps, though it may vary. The broad consensus for 4G is that it is in the range of 60-70 Mbps.

Apart from high-speed data, 5G also has the potential to enable several enterprise-level solutions such as machine-to-machine communications, connected vehicles, and more immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, among others.

Earlier in August, Department of Telecom received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the spectrum auction. Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction.

