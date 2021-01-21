5 die in Serum Institute of India fire in Pune; no impact on Covishield

Image: ANI

Five people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India (SII)’s facility in Pune, Maharashtra, on January 21, reported news agency PTI quoting fire officials.



We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed.

— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla confirmed the same on Twitter and expressed his condolences to the families.

While speaking to CNBC TV-18, he said priority products like Covishield, EPI vaccine will not suffer due to the fire, however, new product launches will be hit.

He said equipment worth hundreds of crores were damaged in the fire, and the company is expected to face revenue loss of more than Rs 1,000 crore over the next one to two years.

No Impact on COVISHIELD Vaccine

Earlier, CEO Adaar Poonawalla had confirmed there has been no loss of any Covishield vaccine, despite a few floors being burnt down.

"I'd like to reassure all govts & public that there would be no loss of Covishield production due to multiple production buildings that I'd kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at Serum Institute of India," said Poonawalla on Twitter.

Six people rescued, prima facie cause seems to be an electric fault

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had tweeted saying six people had been rescued and the prima facie cause of the fire seems to be an electric fault.

When the fire broke out, ten fire tenders were immediately were deployed to control the blaze.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s Chief Fire Officer told CNN News18 there were four people inside the building and three had been rescued. Large smoke was hampering the work of bringing the fire under control, the official added.

The fire continued to rage on the fourth and fifth floors of the 'Special Economic Zone 3' building inside the premises, reported news agency ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI that the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.