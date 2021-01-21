MARKET NEWS

Fire breaks out again at SII building in Pune after 5 died in afternoon blaze

Earlier in the day, another fire had broken out in SII's Manjri Plant which claimed five lives.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Fire breaks out again at Serum Institute of India facility in Pune.

Another fire broke out in one of the compartments of Serum Institute of India's Terminal 1 building in Pune where a blaze killed five people in the afternoon of January 21.

Fire fighting operation was underway, reported ANI. More details are awaited.

Earlier in the afternoon, another fire had also broken out at Manjri Plant of SII that claimed five lives.

(This is a developing story. Please check again for further updates.) 
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Serum Institute of India (SII)
first published: Jan 21, 2021 07:51 pm

