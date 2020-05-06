App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

4 private equity players express interest in JB Chemicals: Report

KKR, Carlyle, Apax Partners and PAG have placed separate non-binding bids that value JB Chemicals at Rs 4,800-5,000 crore

Moneycontrol Opinion @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Four global private equity (PE) firms are competing to acquire Mumbai-based JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

KKR, Carlyle, Apax Partners and PAG have placed separate non-binding bids that value the pharmaceuticals company at Rs 4,800-5,000 crore ($650 million), The Economic Times reported.

This proposed valuation is a roughly 9 percent premium to JB Chemicals' current market capitalisation.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

PAG and JB Chemicals have not yet responded to the request for comment by ET while KKR, Carlyle and Apax Partners declined to comment.

Since May 2019, the company's promoter Jyotindra Bhagwan Lal Modi and his family have been in talks to sell their 56 percent stake, the report said.

The promoters' stake in JB Chemicals is worth around Rs 2,516 crore, as per the report.

The final bids are expected to be submitted by the end of June, sources told the publication.

"I think it will take some more time…at least (till) some normalcy comes back in the system post COVID-19 pandemic…to get a sense on when the binding offers should be placed in," a source told the paper.

JB Chemicals hired Avendus to find companies interested in the promoters' stake, the report added.

Shares of JB Chemicals surge over 5 percent on the BSE following the news of the potential acquisition.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #JB Chemicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Automobile industry faces fresh pain — mass migration of labourers

Automobile industry faces fresh pain — mass migration of labourers

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.