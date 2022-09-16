English
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    MotoGP Coming to India, Bharat GP with Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE to Take Place in 2023

    MotoGP fans in India will be able to attend the highest motorsport racing spectacle on two wheels next year with a full race weekend coming to the country.

    News18
    September 16, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
    (Representative Image: AP)

    (Representative Image: AP)

    In a big development for racing fans in India, the highest level of two-wheel racing - MotoGP is set to take place in the country in 2023. Sources close to the matter, accessed by News18, inform us that an official announcement of the same will soon take place in about a week’s time.

    The announcement, as confirmed by sources, will be made by Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer, Dorna which will also include details about a full race weekend happening in India. Dorna Motorsports is the owner of the commercial rights for all MotoGP, worldwide. This full race weekend will include MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 races being conducted in the country. Additionally, fans will also be able to enjoy MotoE electric motorcycle racing which could take place in India as early as the end of 2022. The MotoE race, however, will depend on the racetrack being ready in due time.

    For the same, there will be an announcement about the race track that will be appointed to host the upcoming event. The highest probability of the appointed racetrack is the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh - the same race track which also hosted the first F1 race in India in 2012.

    The racing series is being brought to India by FairStreet Sports and while several details are yet to be finalised, this is a major development for racing fans in India. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming race.
    News18
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 07:20 pm
