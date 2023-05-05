MG Motor India launches three variants of Comet EV starting at Rs 7.98 lakh

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India

British automobile brand, MG Motor India has launched three distinct variants of its recently unveiled smart electric vehicle, the MG Comet EV—Pace, Play, and Plush.

Comet EV is the second electric vehicle in MG Motor India’s line-up. The Comet EV will be available at an inaugural price starting at Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant; the Play variant will cost Rs 9.28 lakhs and the Plush variant will cost Rs 9.98 lakh ex-showroom, the company stated in its official press release.

It is to be noted that the company has reserved these prices only for the initial 5,000 customers, following which the pricing is most likely to go up.

According to the details stated by the company, the EV comes with eight years or 1akh 20,000 Kms battery warranty. The group has also offered more than 80 customisation options of extended vehicle warranty & service packages to the buyers. The two-door electric hatchback will be equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack that will offer a claimed range of 230 km on a full charge.

MG Motor India unveils its Comet EV | First Look of the two-door electric hatchback

Further, charging it via the 3.3kW unit will take seven hours for 0-100 percent and five hours for 10-80 per cent. It gets a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle and has a peak power output of 42PS and max torque of 110Nm, claims the company.

The company has also revealed that it has equipped the car with features such as space grey interiors, power-adjustable OVRM's, floating twin display with 26.04cm touchscreen infotainment system, full digital cluster with 26.04cm embedded LED screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse parking sensors & camera, smart start system, a digital key with Bluetooth technology, i-Smart along with over 55 connected car features.

The e-car can be purchased from May 15, 12 noon via both offline and online mediums. While the pre-registrations have already begun, its deliveries will commence on May 22 in a phased manner.

Comet EV, which becomes the most affordable electric car in the Indian market, will be pitted against the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen EC3 electric cars in the urban EV segment.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The Comet is more than just a vehicle—it is an agile and safe way for the urban commuter to zip comfortably through traffic. The three variants offer not only complete peace of mind to customers but also provide a spectrum of customizing choices to make the futuristic Comet EV their own statement, an identifiable gadget on wheels.”

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India

MG Motor India anticipates a strong response and will be gradually ramping up production to around 3,000 units a month. It has already revealed that it has invested around Rs 800 crore to produce the car locally at its plant in Halol, Gujarat. With the launch of the model, the company is also anticipating 30 percent of its sales to come from the EV segment this year.