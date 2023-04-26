Morris Garages India rolls out Comet EV at Rs 7.98 lakh

MG Motor India unveiling the Comet EV on 19th April

Nearly a week after previewing the Comet EV, Morris Garages India (MG) has launched the model at Rs 7.98 lakh. The British carmaker is positioning this model as a 'viable urban mobility option' and is primarily targeting the the buyers of all age group who prioritise a zero-emission vehicle has a 'lower running cost' compared to ‘conventional’ vehicles. The bookings will start from 15th May, 2023.

Comet EV, which becomes the most affordable electric car in the Indian market, will be pitted against the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen EC3 electric cars t in the urban EV segment. To be available in multiple variants, MG Motor India is yet to reveal the entire price list of this model.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “ With the Comet EV, we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience.” He had earlier clarified that car is only aimed at customers who travel less than 100 kms per day. He also indicated that the company will not be selling this car at a loss.

MG Motor India stated that two-door electric hatchback will be equipped with a 7.3 kWh battery pack that will offer a claimed range of 230 km on a full charge. It gets a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle and has a peak power output of 42PS and max torque of 110Nm., as claimed by the company.

"In India, EVs are less than 2 percent but this number will go up. For India, the tipping point would be when the penetration levels reach 10 percent and there are more choices for consumers around the Rs 10 lakh price range," Chaba, had said last week during a round table conference.

The e-car will be equipped with automatic transmission, two front airbags, and reverse parking camera, among other things.

MG Motor India anticipates a strong response and will be gradually ramping up the production of this two-door electric car to around 3,000 units a month. This is the second electric vehicle (EV) by the British carmaker after the ZS EV, which was launched in India in 2020.

MG Motor India revealed that it has invested around Rs 800 crore to produce the car locally at its plant in Halol, Gujarat. The company is also anticipating 30 percent of its sales to come from the EV segment this year.

"The sale of electric passenger vehicles is set to rise dramatically in India, from around 50,000 units last year to probably around 125,000-130,000 units this year. During 2023, we expect 30 percent of our total sales of around 80,000-90,000 units to come from the two electric models," Chaba said, adding, “If we are fortunate, we could produce between 80,000 to 1 lakh units this year and next year our output should be 1.2 lakh units."