Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 22,500 citing rise in input cost

Maruti Suzuki India

India's largest carmaker firm Maruti Suzuki on April 16 announced a hike in its select models by up to Rs 22,500 with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

The automotive major stated that they increased the price on select models owing to increase in various input costs. However, details of select models were not included in the regulatory filing.

"This is to inform you that the company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs. The weighted average price increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6 percent. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 16th April, 2021," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company sells various models ranging from Alto to S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier on March 22, the firm had announced to hike the prices of its vehicles citing the rise in various input costs. On January 18, the firm had also announced an increase in its vehicle prices by up to Rs 34,000 ex-showroom in Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki had raised the price of Alto by up to Rs 9,000, while Espresso's price was increased by Rs 7,000 more. For Baleno, the price was hiked by up to Rs 19,400.

For models like WagonR, Brezza and Celerio, the prices were increased by Rs 2,500 to Rs 18,200, Rs 10,000 and up to 14,400 respectively in January.

On April 5, Maruti Suzuki said that its total production in March 2021 increased significantly to 1,72,433 units over the same month last year. The company had produced a total of 92,540 units in the year-ago period.