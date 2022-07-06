India could soon make safety ratings mandatory for cars

Representative Image

Cars in India are set to receive safety ratings shortly as the government considers making star ratings obligatory for vehicles based on their performance in crash testing and other metrics, reported The Economic Times.

The government believes that it is vital to ensure that automobile safety in India is on par with industrialised countries. Although automakers are required to adhere to all regional safety requirements, a lower rating would not result in any sanctions against the manufacturer.

In addition to guaranteeing structural and passenger safety, star rating of Indian cars based on crash tests is also significantly crucial to enhancing the export-worthiness of automobiles.

The official was quoted by ET as saying, "Getting a 4- or 5-star rating is not mandatory, unlike the norms in certain countries."

"The idea is to have B-NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Programme) ratings for cars like we have ratings (on energy efficiency) for appliances."

To reduce human error on the roads, the government is considering a number of initiatives, including encouraging the production of sturdier automobiles, implementing cutting-edge traffic monitoring systems, and using artificial intelligence-based technologies.

Despite having only one percent of the world's vehicles, India ranks third in injuries and first in fatalities when it comes to traffic accidents. Every year, the nation has up to 500,000 traffic accidents, which result in 150,000 fatalities. The age range of people killed in traffic accidents is 18 to 45, as per ET.

India is 5-7 years behind other major other automobile markets in implementing crash test regulations, the official told ET.

To encourage and guarantee that automobiles supplied in the local market do not compromise safety requirements, discussions are now being held with industry stakeholders, the official added. "Our regulations are evolving. We are studying Global-NCAP models in the United States, Europe, Korea, and are engaging with manufacturers before notifying the norms."

Despite some manufacturers' reservations about the economic consequences of tighter restrictions, the government wants modern vehicles need to meet international standards.

"Car buyers today do not want to merely commute. For that, they can use public transport. The new-age buyers are millennials, who are conscious of and willing to spend on safety and technology," said the official.

The government aims to reduce road accidents by 50 percent by the year 2025.

B-NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to opt for safer cars based on their star ratings, while promoting healthy competition, the minister for road transport & highways had said in a tweet last month.