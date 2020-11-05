Hyundai launches all new i20, check price and features here

Hyundai Motor India launched the fourth-generation i20 on November 5, keeping its price between Rs 6.80 lakh and Rs 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom across India). The new i20 will be available at introductory prices that will be applicable for deliveries till 31 December 2020.

The car has been developed on the all-new light-weight K platform, enhancing tensile strength, while keeping the weight of the vehicle light.

Hyundai says the new vehicle is built on six core pillars — iconic exteriors, impressive interiors, incredible safety, innovative technology, invincible performance, and impeccable peace of mind.

Next-gen Hyundai i20 interiors spied; to be launched soon.

Empowered with a wide line-up of BS-VI powertrains, Hyundai is offering the new i20 in four different trims and in three engine options, including 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel with 6-speed manual transmission, advanced 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with 5-speed manual transmission, and intelligent variable transmission (IVT).

Also, the latest Hyundai i20 will be available in 1-litre turbo GDi petrol with 6-Speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) versions.

"With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future-ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India," Hindu Businessline quoted HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim as saying.

Among other new additions, Hyundai has introduced the widest range of 50 accessories for the new i20 for customers. The automaker is offering three accessory packs Essentio, Platinum, and Radiant, which will add up to the list of aesthetic choices.