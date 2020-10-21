172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|next-gen-hyundai-i20-interiors-spied-to-be-launched-soon-5992361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next-gen Hyundai i20 interiors spied; to be launched soon

The i20, in its latest generation, was unveiled for the international market earlier this year.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

On sale since 2014, the Hyundai i20 has been in sore need of a revamp for a long time. Now with the launch just around the corner, the i20’s interiors have also been captured on camera.

The i20, in its latest generation, was unveiled for the international market earlier this year. Spy pictures from Autocar confirm that the india-spec model, while sporting the same exterior design, will also feature similar interiors.

To start with you get to see a dual-tone with contrast stitching on leatherette upholstery. A centre armrest for the front passengers also has an air purifier built in, Bose audio system, wireless charging and a sun roof will all be available on the i20.

The instrument cluster seems to be a digital affair and a large touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage. Lower down the AC vents are integrated into horizontal slats that make their way to the end of the dash. The i20 will also get the same 4-spoke steering wheel as the Hyundai Creta along with mounted audio controls and also what appears to be cruise control.

The spy images now also give us confirmation that the i20 will be available in a DCT automatic variant aside from the 5-speed manual. What will be interesting to see is if Hyundai decides to bring in the i10 in an iMT variant as well. Engine options could include a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.2-litre diesel and a 100 PS 1.5-litre diesel.

The Hyundai i20 is slated to be launched soon now. Competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz, the i20 is likely to be priced in the Rs 5.5-Rs 9.5 lakh range.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai i20 #Technology

