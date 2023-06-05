English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    EVs account for 8% sales of total vehicle sales in May: FADA report

    Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles grew by 9 per cent, 79 percent, 4 percent, and 7 percent, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
    Ather electric scooters

    The 2-wheeler sales were positively influenced by seasonal factors like the marriage season, changes in the FAME subsidies effective from June, and the recovery of rural demand, which hint towards a promising future in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic

    Auto retail sales in India witnessed a 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in May, according to the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Electric Vehicles (EVs) have made impressive strides this month, contributing to 8 percent of the total vehicle retail, claims the FADA report.

    This was buoyed by a surge in 2-wheeler EV sales that contributed 7% and 3-wheeler EV sales contributing a substantial 56 percent of their respective total sales.

    Furthermore, the CV and PV categories also marked their presence in the EV landscape, with respective contributions of 0.5 percent and 2.5 percent, as per the data by auto retail body.

    Seasonal factors

    Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles grew by 9 per cent, 79 percent, 4 percent, and 7 percent, respectively.

    Commenting on the sales performance FADA President Manish Raj Singhania, said, "The 2-wheeler sales were positively influenced by seasonal factors like the marriage season, changes in the FAME subsidies effective from June, and the recovery of rural demand, which hint towards a promising future in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic."

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #automobile industry #electric vehicles #EV #EV sales #FADA
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 10:24 am