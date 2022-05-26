EV startup Simple Energy postpones deliveries of recently launched scooter

Simple One, the flagship scooter of Simple Energy

Simple Energy, a startup manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs), on May 26 announced the postponement of the deliveries of its recently launched scooter 'Simple One'.

The deliveries are being deferred as updated guidelines for EVs are expected to be issued by the government shortly, the company said.

A spree of fire incidents involving electric two-wheelers have been reported over the past couple of months, which has led to the speculations of a likely tightening of the regulatory norms.

"In light of recent events in the EV industry, we expect updated guidelines for EVs concerning battery health and overall vehicle safety. In accordance with this, we are postponing the deliveries of Simple One," Simple Energy said in a statement.

The test rides for Simple One, which is the company's flagship scooter, "will begin from July", it noted.

The announcement comes days after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the aegis of Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after taking cognisance of news reports related to loss of life and severe injury to customers due to their products catching fire.

Pure EV and Boom Motors, along with other electric two-wheeler companies including Ola Electric, Okinawa and Jitendra EV, have recalled several batches of their products after the fire incidents were reported.

In April, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said electric two-wheeler companies who are found to be negligent will be "penalised".

"Several mishaps involving electric two wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents," the minister tweeted on April 21.

“We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps.”

"If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered," Gadkari had said.





