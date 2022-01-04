MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

ETO Motors partners BSES, Tata Power DDL to set up 3k EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR

ETO Motors has already set up over 30 MW of EV charging infrastructure across the country and this association with BSES and Tata Power DDL is in line with the company's commitment to provide smart and affordable charging solutions to help India overcome its charging infrastructure challenges.

PTI
January 04, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
EV charging | Representative image

EV charging | Representative image

Electric mobility solutions and services firm ETO Motors on Tuesday said it has partnered BSES and Tata Power DDL to set up around 3,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the next 2-3 years in Delhi-NCR.

The company was appointed and empanelled by Delhi's distribution companies (DISCOMs) — BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna and Tata Power DDL — for the installation of subsidised EV charging stations for a period of three years through a tender floated by BSES Rajdhani on behalf of the three DISCOMs in July 2021, ETO Motors said in a statement.

ALSO READ: From Tata to Tesla, India’s EV scene only seems to be improving

ETO Motors has already set up over 30 MW of EV charging infrastructure across the country and this association with BSES and Tata Power DDL is in line with the company's commitment to provide smart and affordable charging solutions to help India overcome its charging infrastructure challenges, it added.

The company has "joined hands with BSES and Tata Power DDL to set up around 2,000-3,000 EV charging stations in the next 2-3 years," the statement said, adding it is "looking at a horizon of 5 years to set up over 10,000 EV charging stations in the region."

Close

Related stories

As an empanelled vendor of the three DISCOMs, ETO Motors will set up EV chargers at semi-public sites like malls, offices, colleges and along with privately owned spaces such as residential and apartment complexes, it added.
PTI
Tags: #BSES #Electric Vehicle #ETO Motors #EV charging stations #Tata Power
first published: Jan 4, 2022 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.