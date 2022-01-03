From Tata to Tesla, India’s EV scene only seems to be improving

If you thought 2021 saw a decent number of electric vehicle launches, 2022 will surprise you even more. Considering the fact that EV sales, too, are improving, auto manufacturers are pushing harder and harder to bring in their version of electrics for the country. And this isn’t limited to just the companies we are already familiar with. Sure, big names like Tesla is already testing out the Model 3 for a launch here, but brands such as ORA is also looking to enter India with the likes of the ORA iQ. Here’s 10 of the top electric cars we need to watch out for in 2022.

Tata Tiago EV

Let’s start with the simplest one first. Tata only recently launched the Tata Tigor EV and considering the Tigor is just the Tiago in the form of a sedan, the Tiago should get the exact same specifications as its counterpart. This means we can expect the same 75PS electric motor powered by the same 26 kWh battery pack. This motor churns out about 170 Nm of torque, but in terms of range, we could see a slight increase considering the Tiago is lighter. The Tigor also gets DC fast-charging capabilities of a 0-80 percent charge in just 65 minutes and this should make it down to the Tiago as well.

Mahindra eKUV100

While the pandemic may have caused a lot of manufacturers to delay launches their launches in 2020, the shortage in semiconductor chips has been another issue that has been bugging the tech world at large. This includes vehicles since so many processes are dependent on computers now. This is more evident in the case of EVs. Case in point, the Mahindra eKUV100. The little SUV was first showcased at the 2020 expo alongside the Mahindra eXUV300 and both cars will be making their way to the market this year. For the eKUV100 more specifically, we expect a 53PS producing motor capable of 125 km on a single charge thanks to a 15.9 kWh battery pack. While this is not the longest range, the car will be suitable for commutes to the office and back. And the price, too, when showcased in 2020 at least, was just Rs 8.75 lakh. This could see a minor upward revision.

Tata Altroz EV

Another EV to come out of Tata’s stables will be the Altroz EV. First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Altroz EV looks to be all set to enter the markets. After the Tigor and the Tiago EVs, the Altroz EV will be the company’s premium hatchback and will most likely see the same motor as the Nexon EV. In the Nexon, the 129 PS motor produces 245 Nm of torque and derives energy from a 30 kWh battery pack. In terms of range, the Nexon is capable of 312 km on a single charge. If the motor and the battery pack remains the same, we should see an increase in this number.

Renault Zoe

Europe’s most popular EV, the Renault Zoe is also expected to make its way to the Indian market. This popular entry-level EV is expected to be fairly low priced and will still come with a 385 km range, beating most budget EVs on this list. It is powered by a 52 kWh battery pack and, internationally, two motor options. the R110 motor produces 108PS of power and 225Nm of peak torque. The R135 on the other hand produces 135PS of power and 245Nm of torque.

Mini Cooper Electric SE

Scheduled for a launch in March, bookings for the Mini Cooper SE already began in October 2021. The first lot of 30 cars, however, have already been booked so far despite the Rs 1 lakh token amount. The Mini Cooper SE electric is powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack that in turn supplies power to a 181PS motor that produces 270Nm of torque. Range from the Electric SE is claimed to work up to 270 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. The Electric SE will also get 50 kW DC fast-charging capabilities good for charging the car from zero to 80 percent in 35 minutes.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Volvo XC40 will perhaps be the first electric launch this year if things go well. Expected to launch later this month, the XC40 Recharge will be brought into India via the CBU route. The XC40’s power is derived from a 78 kWh battery pack, which is good for a total range of 418 km on a single charge. The dual 150 kw motors provide a combined output of a crisp 402PS of power and 660Nm of torque. According to the company, the EV is also capable of achieving a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 4.9 seconds.

BMW i4

Earlier, BMW had confirmed three electric launches for India. The first, the BMW iX was already launched last year and the second is the Mini Cooper Electric SE. The BMW i4 will be third in this lineup and is expected to make it to the market sometime in the latter half of 2022. Priced starting at roughly Rs 80 lakh, this electric sedan gets a choice of two motors internationally. The eDrive 40 is capable of 340PS and 430Nm while the M50 xDrive option is a set of dual motors that churns out a combined 544PS and 795Nm. While there is just one 80 kW battery pack option, the range depends on which sedan you pick up. The smaller eDrive is capable of 590 km of range while the M50 AWD motors use up more energy bringing that total figure down to 510 km.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The EQS is Mercedes’ state of the art, top-of-the-line luxury electric sedan and is expected to make it to Indian shores by the middle of this year. With an expected price tag of a whopping Rs 1.75 crore, this luxury sedan has everything that the S-Class gets and more. The dashboard is one large screen with the infotainment system and instrument panel all meshed into one. Even the front passenger gets a screen all to themselves. Complete with a massive 107.1 kWh battery pack and a 770 km range, the EQS will not have to be charged for days if driven just within city limits.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 saw the exit of Ford’s manufacturing processes in India. However, the company still offers aftersales and services, but aside from that Ford continues to sell their high-end cars. Part of this lineup is expected to be the Mustang Mach-E, the company’s first electric car. Deliveries of the Mach-E began just last August and while internationally is available in a variety of trim levels, we will have to see which on we get in India. Pricing is expected to start around the Rs 80-lakh mark and at its best, the Mach-E is capable of roughly 500 km on a single charge, again, depending on which variant comes to our shores.

Tesla Model 3