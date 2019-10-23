Everything you should know about Mahindra eKUV100

Soon after joining hands with Ford to share their models and technology, Indian carmaker Mahindra is gearing up to launch its latest offering in the electric vehicles segment.

Called the eKUV100, the electric compact SUV was recently spotted under testing in India, indicating that a launch is around the corner.

The eKUV100 is expected to be the company’s first fully electric vehicle to be offered for private purchase, after the discontinuation of the e2O hatchback.

It will naturally be priced higher than the standard variant, due to its fully electric powertrain.

Mahindra has equipped the car with a 15.9kWh battery, as well as reworked LED headlamps, tail lamps, and a closed upper grille. The battery will be powering a 40kW motor which makes 54PS of maximum power and 120Nm of continuous torque. It takes almost six hours to get charged fully via a 7.2kW wall charger. It also supports a fast charger that can fully charge the batteries within an hour.

The company is expected to showcase the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo which will be held in Delhi next year.