Each AMG GT 63 S E Performance owner will have keys handed over by Lewis Hamilton: Santosh Iyer

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer and Marketing Director Lance Bennet with the entire AMG range sold in India, at the Buddh International Circuit

After having witnessed 107% growth in Q1 of 2023, Santosh Iyer, the MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India has had a fairly momentous first 100 days in office. With the year having kicked-off with the launch of the E53 AMG Cabriolet, the brand launched the second of its ten launches scheduled this year.

This time, it was the superlatively powerful and quick Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. It’s the first plug-in hybrid from the brand to be offered in the country, and also the most powerful production AMG ever made, with a power output of 840 hp and torque amounting to a scarcely believable 1470 Nm of torque.

The AMG GT 63 S E is part of Merc’s 2023 offensive that focuses more on top-end luxury products, something that saw significant growth last year. With a recent price hike making every model, particularly the entry-level ones dearer, Merc’s big sellers like the E220d and GLE300D cost Rs 77 lakh and Rs 90 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). However, that hasn’t affected demand for these models which include the likes of the GLE and the Maybach GLS – two models with the longest waiting period, according to CEO Santosh Iyer.

Mercedes-Benz India’s newly appointed Marketing Director Lance Bennet says the year will see the brand launch more AMGs along with a new EQ product, although just which pure EV model they aim to bring-in remains to be seen. “We’re still evaluating the use case for models like the EQE” says Bennet, while adding that a use case for its SUV-counterpart the EQE SUV is also under strong consideration, given the market’s preference for SUVs. Among other offerings, a new model of the GLC is also expected to be launched in Q3 of 2023.

Mercedes-AMG celebrated the launch of its most-powerful model by bringing every current production AMG to the Buddh International Circuit. This includes the AMG A35 and goes up all the way to the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The AMG A35 is the entry-level model, and is also the second AMG model to be locally assembled, the first being the GLC43 AMG coupe.

Other models include the GLE53, the A45, the E63, the E53 Cabriolet, the EQS53 AMG, the AMG GT and the G63 AMG - also its most expensive model. At present 25% of Merc India’s profits come from cars priced above Rs 1.5 crore. With this Merc india aims to shift focus to its more high-end luxury line-up instead of volume products like the A-Class limousine etc.

Speaking about introducing plug-in hybrid technology, Bennet clarified that the hybrid tech has been brought-in not to aid efficiency but to boost performance, and therefore will presently only be offered in its top-end performance range. The AMG GT 63 S E gets a lithium-ion battery which can be fully charged on the go, but is capable of hauling the car on pure electric power alone for 12 km. However, it’s a derivative of Merc’s championship winning F1 technology has resulted in the GT 63 S E’s battery system. It also allows the car an ideal weight distribution of 50:50, with the rear-mounted battery serving as a ballast of sorts and improving the car’s handling capabilities. It’s not the only one of Merc’s performance models to benefit from hybrid tech, with the C63 AMG - a mainstay of the brand’s AMG collection, soon to be offered with a 2-0-litre, twin-turbo petrol hybrid.

Mercedes-Benz India presently has the most extensive line-up of performance cars in the country, and commands a 50% share of the top-end luxury car market.